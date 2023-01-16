Democrat leadership leaves Adam Schiff hanging on call for intelligence assessment of Biden's classified docs

Democratic leadership in the House and Senate left colleague Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., hanging Monday as they remained silent on whether they supported his call for an intelligence assessment concerning the classified documents that were mishandled by President Joe Biden.

"I don’t think we can exclude the possibility without knowing more of the facts," Schiff told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. "We have asked for an assessment in the intelligence community of the Mar-a-Lago documents. I think we ought to get that same assessment of the documents found in the [Penn Biden Center] as well as the home of President Biden."

"I’d like to know what these documents were. I’d like to know what the [special counsel’s] assessment is, whether there was any risk of exposure and what the harm would be and whether any mitigation needs to be done," Schiff added. "I think that would be appropriate and consistent with what we requested in the case of Mar-a-Lago."

Fox News Digital reached out to each member of the Democratic leadership team in both houses of Congress for reaction to Schiff's comments but only received a response from Sen. Mark Warner's, D-Va., staff, pointing to his previous statements calling for a Senate briefing on both the Biden documents and those found at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last summer.

The list of Democrats to whom Fox reached out included Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass.

Democrats have jumped to defend Biden over his mishandling of the documents, with many arguing there are differences between the situation surrounding his documents and that of Trump's.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate the three sets of classified documents discovered in Biden's home and former office space.