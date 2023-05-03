Democrat bill aims to remove stigma of menstruation for women, girls, and ‘people who menstruate’

House Democrats this week introduced legislation aimed at removing the stigma related to menstruation in the U.S. and around the world, in support of "women, girls, and people who menstruate."

The resolution, from Rep. Grace Meng of New York and nine other Democrats, recognizes the "impact the stigmatization of menstruation has on the lives of women, girls, and people who menstruate," and seeks to designate May as "National Menstrual Health Awareness Month."

The resolution cites World Bank data that say 500 million people around the world lack access to menstrual products, clean water and sanitation facilities, which robs people of both their dignity and their ability to succeed.

"Menstrual health impacts the fulfillment of rights such as adequate and secure housing, education, safe and healthy working conditions, and freedom from discrimination," it said. "Access to safe, private water and sanitation facilities is essential for effectively managing menstrual hygiene with dignity."

The resolution holds that many of these problems are faced by women and girls. For example, it noted that many women and girls experience "discomfort and psychological stress" because of menstruation-related taboos and stigma.

But it also calls for work to be done to help "women, girls, and those who menstruate" in an apparent nod to the transgender movement that says transgender women can menstruate, as can biological women who identify as men and wish to be identified as men.

The bill says Congress supports efforts to "eliminate period stigma" and "educate young people to understand menstrual health management and its impacts on . . . physical health, mental health, and well-being."

It says Congress should "support the development of new supporting standards of menstrual health education and care for menstruating girls, women, and people."

It also recognizes the "importance of promoting health equity and addressing the burden negative stigmas around menstruation."

Transgender issues have been a focus in Congress over the last several weeks. In mid-April, the House passed legislation to prevent biological males from competing in women’s and girl’s sports, in a vote that saw every Republican support the bill and every Democrat vote against it.

A week later, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., asked for unanimous consent in the Senate to approve the House bill, but that request was opposed by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, who dismissed the GOP argument that women’s sports should be protected from the intrusion of biological men.

"This isn't about supporting women and girls," she said. "This is about power and control. My Republican colleagues are obsessed with controlling women’s bodies and our lives, as we are seeing today."