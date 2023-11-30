Dem staffers rail against Republican Eli Crane’s border wall-themed Christmas decorations: 'In terrible taste'

Democratic staffers didn’t take too kindly to the border wall-themed Christmas display outside the office of Republican Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona.

An initial picture was posted on the X account of Jason Johnson, who is the press secretary for Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona.

The picture shows a mock brick-red border wall capped with fake snow and plush elves outside the entrance to Crane’s office.

A sign on one door reads "Border Patrol Elves Only." Another door displays signs reading "Have Documents Ready" and "Port of Entry" above the entrance in obvious reference to checkpoints along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Normally Longworth 2nd floor Christmas decorations are a bipartisan and amiable contest," Johnson posted. "Rep. Eli Crane’s office has the most insensitive, charged and insulting Christmas décor I’ve ever seen in my 5 years on Capitol Hill."

Aaron Fritschner, Deputy Chief of Staff to Virginia Democratic Rep. Don Beyer, responded to the post, accusing Crane and his staff of ignoring the original meaning of Christmas.

"In addition to being stupid and in terrible taste, Eli Crane and his staff are showing impressive ignorance of the nativity story," Fritschner wrote. "They should read Chapter 2 of the Gospel of Matthew to remind themselves what Christmas is all about."

Chapter 2 of Matthew details the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem and the subsequent visit by the three wise men from the East.

In response to Johnson's initial post, Crane press secretary Zach Kahler shared a snap on X of the door to Rep. Grijalva's, showing it bare of any decorations, save for a lonely cactus in the corner.

He quipped: "Looks like your office takes the contest about as seriously as your party does the crisis at the border."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Crane and Grijalva’s office for further comment.