Dem 'Squad' congratulate Biden, Harris: Now we can pursue 'the most progressive agenda' in US history

The Democratic "Squad" offered congratulations for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris for winning the 2020 presidential election.

The Fox News Decision Desk projected Biden to win both Pennsylvania and Nevada on Saturday, which exceeded the needed 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

The iconic group of progressive lawmakers took to Twitter to celebrate who will be 46th president.

"Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris!" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., acknowledged the "historic win" but also suggested that a Biden presidency could have the "most progressive agenda" ever.

"Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on your historic win!" Omar exclaimed. "We have not only voted out the most corrupt, dangerous president in modern history but have the opportunity to carry out the most progressive agenda our country has ever seen. Let’s get to work!"

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., offered a similar sentiment.

"It’s official! Congratulations President Elect @JoeBiden & Vice President Elect @KamalaHarris. You have made history and now, together, we’re ready to make change. Now is the time for bold, people powered policies. Let’s get to work and build a more just America," Pressley wrote.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., appeared far more animated about the Biden victory.

"Mabrook President-elect @JoeBiden & VP-elect @KamalaHarris," Tlaib reacted.

Tlaib went on to share multiple gifs expressing her excitement.

"Me, trying my best not to rub it in. I am really trying, but it is so hard," she captioned one showing Britney Spears turning around with a huge grin.

Tlaib later tweeted, "Breathe. Heal. Then, let's get to work."

"This past week made me appreciate the saying, 'every vote counts.' Watching the process unfold should help our country realize a vote matters. P.S. I'm good on seeing maps for a while, though," the congresswoman added.