Dem senator calls on Biden administration to ignore potential court order banning abortion drug

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., called on President Biden's administration to ignore a potential court order banning the FDA from distributing an abortion drug.

Wyden called for Biden to upend the rule of law in a Friday speech on the Senate floor. Federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk is hearing a case in which claimants say the FDA wrongly approved the abortion drug mifepristone. The case may result in a nationwide ban on the drug, pending a Supreme Court decision.

"In the coming days a lawless Trump-appointed judge is expected to ban access to abortion medication nationwide," Wyden wrote on Twitter. "I'm calling on the FDA to protect the safety of every woman in America by keeping the drug on the market no matter the ruling."

Wyden's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

FDA TO PERMIT SOME RETAIL PHARMACIES TO DISPENSE ABORTION PILLS

The distribution of abortion drugs has become a hotly contested issue in the months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Several states are warning pharmaceutical companies and distributors that selling some abortion drugs in states with strict laws on the issue may be illegal.