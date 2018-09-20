Dem Sen. Baldwin announces, then cancels fundraiser with Kavanaugh accuser's lawyers

Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s campaign on Thursday invited supporters to a fundraiser next month with the two attorneys representing Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, according to an invitation obtained by Fox News -- only to abruptly cancel those plans after they became public.

The two attorneys, Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, have been in the news advocating on Ford’s behalf and negotiating with Senate Republicans about whether Ford will testify on her allegations. The nominee has denied sexually assaulting Ford in high school.

“Please Join Debra Katz, Lisa Banks and End Citizens United for Cocktails and Conversation with U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) to support her re-election campaign,” read the invitation, which Fox News received from two separate sources.

But the Baldwin campaign told Fox News that Katz and Banks are no longer “involved in the event,” saying the fundraiser was scheduled before Ford made the allegations.

The fundraiser, according to the invite, was scheduled for the night of Oct. 1 in Dupont Circle, an area of Washington D.C.

It asks for a $1,000 donation to “host” the event, $500 to “co-host,” $250 to attend as a “friend” or $100 to come as a “supporter.” The invitation said it was paid for by Tammy Baldwin for Senate.

“Your support for Tammy's campaign has been wonderful and we really appreciate the help,” the invitation reads. “We are fast approaching the final weeks and we could use your help one more time.”

Katz and Banks did not return a request for comment.

Baldwin’s Republican opponent, Leah Vukmir, in a statement sent to Fox News before it was clear the attorneys were pulling out, called the fundraiser “despicable.”

"In the most despicable manner, Senator Baldwin, who opposed Judge Kavanaugh within 48 hours of his nomination and refused to meet with him, will be holding a political fundraiser with the lawyers of Dr. Ford who is now accusing him of sexual assault,” Vukmir said. “Baldwin and her Democrat colleagues will take advantage and fundraise off any situation — even the most egregious.”

In a letter to Senate Republicans on Wednesday, Katz and Banks said, "Dr. Ford was reluctantly thrust into the public spotlight only two days ago. She is currently unable to go home, and is receiving ongoing threats to her and her family's safety.”