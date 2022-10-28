Dem Rep. Kaptur captures another term, staves off GOP challenger Majewski in Ohio House race

Ohio Democrat Rep. Marcy Kaptur has won re-election against Republican challenger JR Majewski, The Associated Press projects.

The Ohio Democrat ran on a platform of creating jobs and affordable housing, highlighting President Biden’s infrastructure bill, Wall Street accountability, and campaign finance reform to repeal the Citizens United court decision.

Kaptur also highlighted her legislative wins and broke from other Ohio Democrats in that she embraced Biden’s presence on the campaign trail while others shied away .

However, that embracement was not for long , as in August, Kaptur began to advertise her "fighting back" against the Biden administration in Congress and that she "doesn't work for Joe Biden."

Majewski’s "America First" platform was centered around conservative policies, including voter identification, taking on Big Tech, and energy independence, and gave Kaptur a run for her money in the Ohio race.

The Republican candidate also obtained an endorsement from former President Trump as he fought for the seat and ran on several of the former president’s policies, including building the southern border wall.

Majewski, an Air Force veteran, came under serious fire over the details of his military service, which he made a key component of his campaign for Congress.

The Associated Press reported in September that Majewski misrepresented his military service when he said he was deployed to Afghanistan after the September 11th attacks.

Majewski was actually miles away from the fighting in Qatar, where he was loading planes at an air base bound for the fighting front.

Additionally, the Associated Press reported that same month that the Republican was barred from re-enlistment after being punished and demoted for driving drunk on a U.S. air base in Japan.

The Republican’s campaign initially said Majewski was punished and demoted due to a 2001 "brawl" in an Air Force dormitory.

The scandal played into Kaptur’s defense of the seat, with the National Republican Congressional Committee pulling a near-million-dollar ad buy attacking the Democrat after the Associated Press report.

A month before the election, Kaptur’s seat was moved from being one of the most vulnerable in the country to leaning Democrat , although by a hair, in the election's closing weeks.

However, even with the seat becoming safer for Kaptur, the margin was thin between the two candidates and showed that even the most seasoned Democrats struggled to keep their jobs.

Many other Democrats across the rest of the country didn’t fare as well as Kaptur in the 2022 midterms, with Republicans expected to control the House next Congress.

Kaptur will be returning to Washington in January, where she has served since 1983.