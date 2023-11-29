Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Dem mayor's car stolen amid rising auto thefts in Colorado

Colorado has experienced the largest increase of vehicle thefts in recent years

By Joe Schoffstall Fox News
Published
close
Mayor of Denver says homelessness is top problem for city Video

Mayor of Denver says homelessness is top problem for city

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston tells Fox News Digital homelessness is the number one problem gripping the city and wants to get 1,000 people off the streets by years end..

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, a Democrat, is among the growing number of individuals in Colorado who have had their vehicles stolen. 

Several local reports emerged Tuesday saying that Johnston was an auto theft victim as the Centennial State has experienced a drastic uptick in such heists in recent years. 

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Johnston's office confirmed his car was stolen "about a month ago" and has "since been recovered thanks to the incredible work of the Denver Police Department."

DEM-RUN CITY DROPS SIX FIGURES TO REPAINT BLM STREET MURAL AS CRIME SKYROCKETS

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's car was stolen ‘about a month ago’ but has since been recovered, his office told Fox News Digital. (RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Johnston's office further confirmed that his car was stolen in Denver but would not share specific details to "protect the safety of Mayor Johnston and his family."

The mayor's car theft came as the issue has been a compounding problem in the state. 

According to Fox 31 Denver, vehicle thefts in Colorado have increased more than in any other state between 2011 and 2020 and have jumped 144% during that time. Denver accounted for a large chunk of the thefts.

And earlier this year, nearly half of Denver crime was vehicle-related, the publication reported. 

DENVER SPENDS MILLIONS ON TRANSPORTING MIGRANTS TO OTHER PARTS OF US

Skyline of downtown Denver, Colorado

Downtown Denver skyline, photographed from the Jacquard Hotel rooftop. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

This wasn't the first time Johnston's vehicle had been stolen. 

"Help! My car just got stolen from Office Depot on 35th+quebec. Call 911 if seen (yes I painted my car orange+blue)," Johnston posted on Twitter in January 2017.

In a post four days later, Mayor Johnston credited the "amazing work" from Denver police for helping him track down his Jeep, adding whoever stole his vehicle "rip[ped] orange panels" off.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnston's mayoral campaign website earlier this year said that he wanted a "Denver where you can walk outside with your kids at night and feel safe in any neighborhood." As part of Johnston's platform for "holding people accountable," he called for making "auto theft a felony, not a misdemeanor."

"As Mayor, I will push to raise the penalty for stealing a car back to a felony," the campaign website reads. "You should not get the same penalty for stealing a car as you do for texting while you drive that car."

Johnston assumed office as Denver's mayor in July. 

Joe Schoffstall is a politics producer/reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Joe.Schoffstall@Fox.com and on Twitter: @joeschoffstall

More from Politics