Defense contractor RTX to build $33 million production facility in south Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Defense contractor RTX will build a $33 million facility in south Arkansas to manufacture missiles to be used in U.S. and Israeli air defense systems, the company and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday.

RTX, formerly Raytheon, will build the manufacturing facility in East Camden in partnership with Rafael Defense Systems. The new facility, which will employ 30 people, will produce the Tamir missile for Israel's Iron Dome Weapon System and its U.S. variant, the SkyHunter missile.

RTX plans to break ground on the new facility by the end of the year with a goal to begin production in 2025, said Jeff Shockey, senior vice president for global government relations.

Shockey said the facility will initially produce about 325 SkyHunter missiles a year and ultimately 1,000 to 2,000 Tamir missiles a year.

Incentives for the project include a $250,000 grant for infrastructure, as well as income tax credits and sales tax refunds, Arkansas Economic Development Commission Executive Director Clint O'Neal said.