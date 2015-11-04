Debt ceiling lifted, and the same day, debt jumps $339B

The U.S. national debt jumped $339 billion on Monday, the same day President Obama signed into law legislation suspending the debt ceiling.

That legislation allowed the government to borrow as much as it wants above the $18.1 trillion debt ceiling that had been in place.

The website that reports the exact tally of the debt said the U.S. government owed $18.153 trillion last Friday, and said that number surged to $18.492 on Monday.

The increase reflects an increasingly common pattern that can be seen in the total U.S. debt level when the debt ceiling is reached.

