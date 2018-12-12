Deal struck on Capitol Hill sexual-harassment reform legislation

Congress reached an agreement Wednesday over a new sexual harassment policy that will now hold lawmakers personally responsible for harassment and retaliation.

The bipartisan agreement is the largest overhaul of the sexual harassment policy on Capitol Hill since 1995.

Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Fox News a deal was reached by leaders of the Rules Committee in the Senate and the House Administration Committee, both having jurisdiction over the issue.

The new rules would hold members of the Senate and House personally liable for sexual harassment claims and retaliation, requiring them to reimburse the Treasury Department for settlements, The Washington Post reported.

The agreement has bolstered reporting efforts of such incidents, making it easier to make claims. Also, anyone making a claim is granted access to counsel.

Sources told Fox News that lawmakers are trying to get an agreement in the Senate Wednesday night, in which case the House would likely approve the measure Thursday.

The policy change comes as some members of Congress were forced to resign last year in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Fox News’ Mike Emanuel contributed to this report.