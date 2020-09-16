Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Bill de Blasio
Published
Last Update 14 mins ago

De Blasio: Entire NYC mayor's office, including mayor himself, to be furloughed for a week in budget crisis

Fox News
close
Homeless advocates protest Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to move homeless out of hotelsVideo

Homeless advocates protest Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to move homeless out of hotels

Reaction from New York City Councilman Joe Borelli.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that to help fight the city's multibillion-dollar budget crisis, his entire office -- including the mayor himself -- will be furloughed for a week beginning in October.

"We have to make tough choices to move this city forward and keep our budget balanced," de Blasio told reporters. The city has been facing a roughly $9 billion budget deficit, officials said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election