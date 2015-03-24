Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Republicans
Published
Last Update June 21, 2017

Darrell Issa investigating White House political office

By | Washington Examiner
FILE: June 20, 2012: Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., right, adjourns a meeting of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, in Washington, D.C.

FILE: June 20, 2012: Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., right, adjourns a meeting of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, in Washington, D.C. (AP)

House Oversight Committee Chairman Darrell Issa, R-Calif., is launching an investigation into the White House's decision to reopen its political office.

The White House announced it was reopening its political office -- renamed the Office of Political Strategy and Outreach -- last month to better coordinate with Democrats and aid the party's candidates with messaging and fundraising ahead of the 2014 midterms.

The unit is being headed by David Simas, a longtime Obama adviser who helped develop the administration's Obamacare messaging.

In his letter to Carolyn Lerner at the Office of the Special Counsel, Issa questioned if tax dollars would be used to aid Democrats.

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com