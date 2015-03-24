Darrell Issa investigating White House political office

House Oversight Committee Chairman Darrell Issa, R-Calif., is launching an investigation into the White House's decision to reopen its political office.

The White House announced it was reopening its political office -- renamed the Office of Political Strategy and Outreach -- last month to better coordinate with Democrats and aid the party's candidates with messaging and fundraising ahead of the 2014 midterms.

The unit is being headed by David Simas, a longtime Obama adviser who helped develop the administration's Obamacare messaging.

In his letter to Carolyn Lerner at the Office of the Special Counsel, Issa questioned if tax dollars would be used to aid Democrats.

