Current Cuomo aide Alyssa McGrath accuses governor of sexual harassment

A current aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused the embattled governor Friday of making suggestive remarks and engaging in other forms of alleged harassment, marking the latest allegation in a widening scandal that threatens to oust Cuomo from office.

The aide, identified as Alyssa McGrath, described several instances of alleged inappropriate behavior in an interview with the New York Times. She said Cuomo made suggestive remarks, commented on her looks and ogled her body in the workplace.

"He has a way of making you feel very comfortable around him, almost like you’re his friend," McGrath told the newspaper. "But then you walk away from the encounter or conversation, in your head going, ‘I can’t believe I just had that interaction with the governor of New York.’"

A lawyer for Cuomo said the governor has "has made clear that he has never made inappropriate advances or inappropriately touched anyone."

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.