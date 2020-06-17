Cuomo to end daily coronavirus press briefings

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will stop holding his daily press briefings at the end of this week after delivering updates on the COVID-19 pandemic every day since March.

“I’m gonna finish the daily briefings on Friday,” Cuomo said during his press briefing Wednesday. “Then we’ll do briefings as necessary. I’m sure they will often be necessary.”

CUOMO SAYS NEW YORK WILL PASS 'MOST AGGRESSIVE' POLICE REFORMS IN THE COUNTRY

Cuomo added: “But we’re going to turn the page on the immediacy of this crisis.”

Cuomo has been delivering a daily press briefing, watched by millions of Americans, inside and outside New York, since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The state of New York became the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.

Cuomo’s briefings have been streamed online and, at times, carried live by major television networks.

During the briefings, Cuomo would announce updates on the state’s coronavirus cases, testing capabilities, deaths and reopening plans.

CUOMO SAYS SOME REGIONS OF STATE READY TO BEGIN 'PHASE 3' REOPENING AMID CORONAVIRUS

The briefings also served as a platform for Cuomo to either criticize or praise President Trump and his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic — depending on the level of aid and support for the state of New York during the crisis.

Cuomo also used the briefings to push for more federal aid for New York.

“I hope people learn from what we accomplish here in New York,” Cuomo said Wednesday. “I hope people around the country look at New York and say, how did they do that? How did they go from the worst situation, in terms of transmission, to the best? How did they do that?”

Cuomo added: “I hope they look around and say, how can all of these states be going up and New York is going down? How can that be?”

“That would be the logical question to ask. And there is a logical answer. And that answer can save lives,” he continued. “We have saved tens of thousands of lives in New York…And that is more important than any of this other stuff.”

As of Wednesday, New York reported more than 384,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 24,500 deaths.

Regions of the state are expected to move into Phase 3 of the reopening in the coming days, while New York City is expected to be prepared to enter its Phase 2 by early next week.