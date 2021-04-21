Gov. Cuomo dodges question on whether he'll resign if state AG probe concludes he sexually harassed employees

Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo dodged questions Wednesday on whether he will resign from office if State Attorney General Letitia James’ probe confirms allegations that he sexually harassed current and former employees.

James’ office is currently investigating allegations from nine women, including current and former aides, who have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment or misconduct. When asked to provide a "yes or no" response to whether he would resign if investigators found he engaged in wrongdoing under state law, Cuomo declined to clarify.

"Let’s see what the report says and then we will take it from there," Cuomo said. "I’m not going to have any comment on a review that is underway beyond that. I was attorney general of the state. I said to everyone, during a review, please don’t comment during the pendency of the review.

"Let the review go on. At the appropriate time, I will have a comment about the review and about the facts and about the truth and I’m looking forward to that. But now is not the time," the governor added.

The line of the reporter who asked Cuomo the initial question cut out as he attempted to follow up on the governor's response. It's unclear if it occurred due to a glitch or if the reporter's audio was intentionally cut.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and has resisted calls from prominent lawmakers, including Democratic New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, that he resign from office in response to the allegations. Aside from James’ investigation, the New York State Assembly’s Judiciary Committee has launched a probe into potential impeachment proceedings.

The allegations against Cuomo include a claim from a female staffer who said the governor groped her during an encounter at his mansion last year. The governor has denied the allegation.

In March, Cuomo said hugs and kisses are his "customary way" of greeting people and apologized if anyone was made "uncomfortable" by his actions.

At the press conference, Cuomo was asked whether he has made any changes to his behavior in response to the allegations. In response, he noted the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has changed everyone’s typical interactions.

"You’ve watched me in public for many, many years," Cuomo told reporters. "You know how I behave. The people of New York know how I behave."