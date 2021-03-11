Cuomo allegations: New York State files police report in Albany over groping claim at executive mansion

Police Thursday received word from the governor's own office that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo may have been involved in an incident that could be a crime. The report was made by the New York State Executive Chamber as a matter of protocol in cases involving physical contact.

The incident allegedly involved a female aide and took place at Cuomo's executive mansion. The woman herself has not filed a complaint.

The development comes as the governor faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment. On Wednesday, the Albany Times Union reported that a woman said Cuomo aggressively groped her at the mansion.

SCHUMER WON'T SAY IF CUOMO SHOULD RESIGN, BACKS 'THOROUGH INVESTIGATION'

"As a matter of state policy when allegations of physical contact are made, the agency informs the complainant that they should contact their local police department," said Beth Garvey, Acting Counsel to the Governor, in a statement provided to Fox News. The agency is the Executive Chamber.

"If they decline, the agency has an obligation to reach out themselves and inform the department of the allegation. In this case the person is represented by counsel and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney’s information," Garvey said.

Police have not opened an official investigation, but they are offering their services to the woman who is the alleged victim, as is their policy, The New York Times reported.

At least six women have accused Cuomo of misconduct -- adding to the mounting scrutiny the governor faces for his handling of the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The allegation reported Wednesday entailed a female aide being summoned to the executive mansion late last year under the apparent pretext she would help Cuomo with a technical issue with his mobile phone. According to the Times-Union, Cuomo allegedly reached under her blouse and began to fondle her while they were on the second floor.

Cuomo has denied the accusation, saying on Wednesday: "I have never done anything like this."