'Crisis to the front gates': GOP governor rips Biden after illegal immigrants tried to breach military base

A Republican governor is demanding the Biden administration provide further details on how two illegal immigrants were nearly able to breach a Marine Corps base, citing "grave concerns" for safety in his state as migrants continue to pour through the southern border.

In the May 22 letter addressed to President Biden, Virginia Gov. Youngkin detailed being "deeply concerned" over a recent attempt by illegal immigrants to breach a U.S. military site.

Two Jordanians attempted to enter the Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia on May 3, posing as deliverers for a company subcontracted by Amazon. The individuals, confirmed to be in the country illegally, were directed by officers to a holding area after the failed attempt to enter the base.

"The federal government has not provided adequate information to Virginia on these matters, and the publicly available facts are disturbing," Youngkin wrote.

"The attempted breach at Quantico, and the federal government's silence on the immigration status of the individuals involved reiterates the gravity of your failure to secure the southern border, and to provide state governments notice of illegal migrant relocations so I can protect the safety of all Virginians," he continued.

One of the Jordanians reportedly entered the country through Mexico in April and was released on a notice to appear, while the other stayed illegally in the U.S. after their student visa expired in 2023, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials confirmed to Fox.

"The Federal Government's failure to promptly inform and collaborate with state partners on this matter is simply inexcusable and counter to the Joint Tettorism Task Force (JTTF) agreement to share information," Youngkin said in the letter.

Younkin wrote that federal partners did not get involved in the case involving the secure military base for nearly two weeks, demanding that more information be provided on the incident.

In the letter, the Governor noted that this is one of at least four incidents of its kind to occur in the past month.

The letter referenced similar occurrences across the country in recent months, which included a Chinese national who reportedly tried to force entry into the Marine Corps' Air Ground Combat Center on March 27th, as well as a driver who sped into the gates of Virginia Beach's Fort Story on April 28th.

Youngkin's letter asked the administration to provide a full briefing to him and the Public Safety and Homeland Security team on the matter.

A 17-year-old Mexican national jumped a fence on Thursday, breaching Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas.

Del Rio Border Patrol agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop early in the morning on Highway 90 East, when a teenager ran from the vehicle and breached the base, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital. The teenager was later detained by Border Patrol agents.

