CPAC speaker Ted Cruz: What to know about the Texas senator

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is one of the most prominent figures slated to speak at this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla.

Cruz, 50, will deliver a speech titled "Bill of Rights, Liberty and Cancel Culture" Friday at 10:50 p.m., according to CPAC’s website. Other notable speakers on Friday’s slate include Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

The Texas senator will speak about "cancel culture" amid intense criticism of his decision to take a family vacation to Cancun, Mexico, as his home state contended with dangerous winter conditions that left millions without power or water. Prominent critics, including Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, called on Cruz to resign following the trip.

Cruz immediately flew back to Texas and later acknowledged that his trip was "obviously a mistake."

With his appearance at CPAC, Cruz will likely attempt to change the narrative. The senator is considered a likely candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. He ran for president in 2016 but lost to Donald Trump.

Cruz also spoke at last year’s CPAC, which took place in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. He was later forced to self-quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Cruz has served in the Senate since 2013. He was reelected in 2018 after fending off a tough challenge from Democratic upstart Beto O'Rourke, who broke fundraising records during the campaign. In January 2020, he was one of several GOP lawmakers who objected to Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.

"In the US Senate, Ted has led the fight to repeal Obamacare, to secure the border, and to confirm Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court," Cruz’s bio on the CPAC website says.

Prior to his stint in Congress, Cruz served as solicitor general of Texas from 2003 to 2008. A lawyer by training, he also worked as a policy adviser to former President George W. Bush.

