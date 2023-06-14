'Our country needs help': Americans in nation's biggest blue city grade President Biden's performance

Americans in the Big Apple offered lackluster grades for President Biden's performance as he campaigns for re-election, with many citing the economy as a primary concern.

"Our country needs help," Verdena from Nebraska told Fox News, awarding the president a failing grade. "And he's not working for our country."

"The economy could be a little bit better," Susan from New York said, citing high inflation. "But there are other things I do agree with. So it's kind of like passable but not exceptional." She gave the president a C.

A Quinnipiac University poll published Wednesday showed Biden with a 42% approval rating. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democrat challenging the president's re-election bid, had a 31% approval, but 43% said they weren't familiar enough with him.

Among Biden's potential Republican challengers in the 2024 race, former President Trump's approval was 37% and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' was 33%. The remainder were at 25% or below.

"I think he's done a really good job of handling the Russia-Ukraine situation," said Matt, giving the president a B-plus. "But domestically, there's been some issues socially and economically that I haven't been too happy with."

Richard from Nebraska was less forgiving of economic issues, giving Biden a flat F grade.

Biden has just 33% approval when it comes to economic issues, according to a poll released last month by the Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Center (AP-NORC) at the University of Chicago. Americans polled also doubted the president's ability to handle gun policies and immigration, at 31% for both issues.

"He has screwed up our fuel prices," Richard said. "He's screwed up the environment, the territory, the border. He's not doing his job. He's too old."

Former White House physician and current Texas GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson raised flags over Biden's health earlier this month on Fox News Channel's ‘Hannity.’ Jackson said the president is "not fit mentally or physically" after he fell on stage during a commencement ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

