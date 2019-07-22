Expand / Collapse search
Cory Booker
Published

Booker says Trump is 'worse than a racist'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., blasted President Trump over his ongoing feud with the four progressive congresswomen, and said the president is "worse than a racist."

CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday said Booker appeared to stop short of calling Trump a racist, despite public condemnations by several of his 2020 rivals like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Booker insisted he was not stopping short.

"The reality is this is a guy who is worse than a racist," Booker said. "He is actually using racist tropes and racial language for political gains, trying to use this as a weapon to divide our nation against itself."

The 2020 Democrat then invoked George Wallace, the Democratic Alabama governor who became the biggest opposition to the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s.

"This is somebody who is very similar to George Wallace. He’s using the exact same language," Booker said.

He continued, "We’ve seen it with in a Know Nothing Party, which was trying to stop Irish and German immigrants. We've seen it with McCarthyism. We have a demagogue fear-mongering person who is using race to divide. And this is a referendum not on him, this is a referendum actually on the heart and soul of our country. Who are we going to be and who are we going to be to each other."

