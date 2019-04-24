Cory Booker says his 2020 running mate will be a woman

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., announced Wednesday that voters can expect to see a female on the ticket if he wins his party’s nomination.

Speaking at the She The People Presidential Forum in Houston, the presidential hopeful was asked if he would pledge to having a woman running mate - something he has shied away from commiting to in the past.

“I will have a woman running mate,” Booker said. “To me it’s really clear that we do that.”

Booker previously suggested that “if I have it my way,” he would pick a woman to run alongside him.

KAMALA HARRIS AND CORY BOOKER MISSED MOST VOTES OF ALL DEM SENATORS RUNNING IN 2020

“I am very confident that this election, we will make history, because no matter what, I'm looking you in the eye and saying this, there will be a woman on the ticket. I don't know if it's in the vice president's position or the president's position,” Booker said last month at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

Booker’s announcement could give him a more competitive edge in the crowded field of Democratic contenders, which includes a number of female candidates.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., also recently announced that he would be choosing a female running mate, saying he thinks the next president should run with someone who can speak to a different “experience” then he can as a “white man.”’

“I’ve pledged that I would ask a woman to serve as Vice President,” he said Tuesday. “ I would put forward a diverse candidate and I would put forward policies that would make sure that inherent bias that exists or discrimination that exists in communities would be eliminated.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Among the female Democratic presidential candidates are Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Booker’s appearance Wednesday marked the first-ever presidential candidate forum focused on women of color. The other candidates to appear included Harris, Warren, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

