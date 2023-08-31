Conservatives tout new training program for Capitol Hill staff as 'game changer' for beating 'the swamp'

FIRST ON FOX – A conservative think tank has launched a 10-month training program for Capitol Hill and government staff, and it is earning the praise of top GOP lawmakers.

The Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI) is launching "Conservative Partnership Academy" and in-person training program for "congressional staff and other members of the conservative movement who are interested in gaining the skills to advance good policy" in the nation’s capital.

Jim DeMint, a former senator CPI chairman said the need for "well-trained staff on Capitol Hill to fight and win the key battles that will decide the future of our nation" is the impetus for the program aimed at equipping staff "with the skills they need to lead principled, conservative offices."

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, says the program is a "game-changer."

"The Conservative Partnership Academy is a game-changer for staffers seeking to defend the Constitution and fight for freedom in the halls of Congress," Lee said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Washington needs patriots with strong convictions and hard policy-making skills to achieve legislative victories for the American people," he said.

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said that, "As a former Hill staffer, and now as a Member, I have seen firsthand what it takes to successfully be able to beat the swamp."

"Conservatives are fighting an uphill battle, so being armed with as many tools, resources and skills possible to defeat the Washington uni-party is crucial to win."

Roy said the program is a "great tool" to help staff "navigate the ups and downs of politics all while instilling freedom loving principles in their minds and the determination to win in their hearts."

Hugh Fike, government relations director at CPI, said that the program is not only aimed at congressional office staff, but also staff in a potential GOP presidency in 2025. DeMint, CPI CEO Wesley Denton and CPI senior advisor and former chief of staff to former President Trump, Mark Meadows, are expected to be heavily involved in the program.

The program will feature trainings on traditional trainings on House of Representative rules and procedures, Senate rules and procedures, and also feature a variety of other issue areas and issue experts.

The Academy will feature three "fellowships" geared for junior staff to more senior policy and communications professionals. Applications open from Aug. 29 through Sept. 29.

"We desperately need more sharpened conservative minds working to preserve our freedoms, on Capitol Hill and beyond," Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas., told Fox News Digital.

"CPI is doing important work to train current and future staffers, and I look forward to seeing graduates of CPI Academy succeed."