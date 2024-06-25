Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Conservative group rips Biden in blistering Rachel Morin ad before CNN Presidential Debate: 'Nightmare'

Fox News Channel will air the CNN Presidential Debate Simulcast at 9 pm ET on Thursday, June 27

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
close
Matt Whitaker slams Biden admin for dehumanizing killing of Rachel Morin Video

Matt Whitaker slams Biden admin for dehumanizing killing of Rachel Morin

Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker joined Fox & Friends First to discuss the federal governments role in the Maryland mothers death and his take on the Supreme Courts upcoming opinion on Trumps immunity.

FIRST ON FOX: A conservative nonprofit is releasing a six-figure ad campaign in key swing states on the eve of the first presidential debate on Thursday, hammering President Biden on his "open border" they say has become a "nightmare for American women."

The conservative nonprofit Building America’s Future announced on Wednesday it is running a 60-second digital ad bracketing the CNN Presidential Debate that focuses on the death of Rachel Morin, who was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant.

The digital ad, called "Again," which will run in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, will highlight "how an illegal immigrant wanted for murder was let into the U.S. by President Biden and went on to kill Maryland mom, Rachel Morin," the group said in a press release. 

"It just keeps happening," the ad says behind the backdrop of a woman walking along a trail, alluding to how Rachel Morin, 37, was raped and beaten before she was strangled to death on a Maryland hiking trail in August 2023, according to police, leaving her five children without a mother.

HOW TO WATCH THE CNN PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE SIMULCAST ON THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL

President Joe Biden headshot in between images of Rachel Morin and her accused killer.

Patty Morin's mom slammed President Biden for, she said, not taking the immigration crisis seriously, after her daughter, Rachel, was allegedly raped and murdered by Victor Martinez Hernandez, who entered the country illegally. (Facebook | Getty | Baltimore Sun)

"Laken Riley wasn't the first and in Joe Biden's America, sadly, she won't be the last."

The ad continues, "Illegal immigrant Victor Hernandez. He was wanted for murder, but Biden let him in."

BIDEN'S LATEST BORDER ORDER MAY EMBOLDEN MIGRANTS TO FLOUT IMMIGRATION LAWS, COMMIT MARRIAGE FRAUD

President Biden

President Biden speaks during the United Auto Workers union conference in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 24, 2024. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

The ad also mentions the recent murder of Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old Houston girl who was allegedly raped and murdered last week by two illegal immigrants.

"Joe Biden's open border, a nightmare for American women," the ad says.

Victor Martinez Hernandez and Rachel Morin

Victor Martinez Hernandez is accused of savagely raping and murdering mother of five Rachel Morin in Maryland on Aug. 5, 2023. (Tulsa Police Department/ Facebook)

The ad will run from Wednesday, June 26, through Friday, June 28, at a cost of over $200,000. 

Building America’s Future previously bracketed Biden's SOTU address with a scathing ad focused on the death of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, allegedly at the hands of an illegal immigrant, that CNN declined to air during the speech.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Biden campaign for comment but did not receive a response.

Fox News Digital's Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News.

