Coronavirus
Published

Connecticut approves $100 fines for coronavirus mask rule-breaking

Gov. Ned Lamont signed the order, which takes effect Friday

By Lissette Nunez, Rick Lessard, Fox 61 | Fox News
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order Tuesday night allowing new fines for those who violate mask and social distancing orders.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, September 18.

Gov. Lamont said the new implementation would give cities and towns more leverage when people are breaking the rules.

Fines will be given by law enforcement and local public health officials.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, center, signed the order approving the new fines for failing to violate the state's coronavirus mask order. (AP, File)

The new fines include:

- $100 for violating the mask order.

- $250 for attending an event that exceeds the size limit.

- $500 for organizing an event that exceeds the size limit.

As of right now, the capacity for events are:

- 25 people indoors

- 100 people outdoors

