Congressional Calendar Friday February 5, 2010

Congressional leadership heads to the DNC Winter Meeting to rally the base. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid deliver remarks at a leadership breakfast at the Capital Hilton at 8:30a.

Two House Democrats will hold a press conference to announce legislation to repeal the anti-trust exemption for health insurance and medical malpractice insurance companies. Representatives Tom Perriello (D-VA) and Betsy Markey (D-CO) plan to introduce the legislation this week. They say it will end the special treatment that insurance companies currently receive to “set their own markets without fear of being investigated.” Critics say that the current exemption allows insurance companies to share data with each other to determine fair market rates.

Elsewhere on the Hill, the Joint Economic Committee holds a hearing on January employment statistics. Will the news be good or bad? We’ll find out at 9:30a.

