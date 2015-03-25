Congressional Calendar February 23, 2010

On Tuesday executives from Toyota Motors, including the company’s president and COO of United States operations James Lentz, will roll up to Capitol Hill to talk about the massive recall of their automobiles in light of complaints of "sudden unintended acceleration" or in English, sticky gas pedals. They'll be stopping by the House Energy and Commerce Committee's Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations at 11:00a. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood will also testify.

Before the hearing takes place there will be a rally organized by Toyota car dealers and factory workers at 9:00a "to voice their commitment to Toyota and their efforts... to help ensure a successful vehicle recall."

The Senate holds their weekly policy luncheons to talk strategy for the rest of the week. We expect to hear about the next step for the jobs bill that passed a crucial test vote Monday.

In budget news, Secretary of the Army John McHugh and Army Chief of Staff Gen. George Casey testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee about the fiscal year 2011 budget.

It will be a busy day on Capitol Hill so be sure to stay tuned to Fox News for the latest developments…