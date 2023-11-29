Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS

Confidence in US presidency hits lowest point ever as Trump leads Biden in 2024 rematch: survey

The annual Reagan National Defense Survey found just 38% hold a favorable view of Biden

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie Fox News
Published
EXCLUSIVE: Americans' confidence in the U.S. presidency has hit its lowest point ever under President Joe Biden's administration, the annual Reagan National Defense Survey has found.

According to the survey, just 36% of American adults said they had either a "great deal" or "some" confidence in the presidency, while 17% said they had "a little," and 47% said "not much at all."

Those numbers continue a downward trend since the survey was first taken under former President Donald Trump's administration in Nov. 2018, when 44% said they had a "great deal" or "some" confidence in the presidency. The number of those having not much confidence at all has held steady since then.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden arrives for a memorial service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University on November 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Brynn Anderson-Pool/Getty Images)

The survey also found that just 38% held a favorable view of Biden and 59% an unfavorable view. Trump fared significantly better with a 47% favorable rating and 50% unfavorable rating.

Biden's favorability has fallen sharply since Feb. 2021, just after his inauguration in January that year, when it stood at 53%.

When asked about the 2024 presidential election, 63% of likely Republican voters said they wanted to see Trump as the party's nominee, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 10%, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 8%, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 4% and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at 1%. All other candidates received less than 1%.

Former President Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the crowd on the field during halftime in the Palmetto Bowl between Clemson and South Carolina at Williams Brice Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

In a hypothetical 2024 matchup, Trump bested Biden 42% to 36%, with 9% saying they would support another candidate, and 9% saying they would not vote.

The results come as part of the survey's 6th year and 10th Reagan National Defense Forum. It included the participation of 2,506 U.S. adults surveyed from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

