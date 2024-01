Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

FIRST ON FOX: The political arm of a veterans' advocacy group is throwing its support behind GOP presidential primary contender Nikki Haley.

Concerned Veterans of America Action (CVA Action) endorsed Haley for the Oval Office on Tuesday, Fox News Digital has learned.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and United Nations ambassador under former President Trump, is the wife of a military man.

NIKKI HALEY TO PARTICIPATE IN FOX NEWS TOWN HALL AMID POLLING SURGE WITH 1 WEEK UNTIL IOWA CAUCUSES

"Nikki Haley has distinguished herself as a strong and principled leader dedicated to securing the freedom and liberty our nation’s veterans have fought and sacrificed to defend," CVA Action senior adviser Russ Duerstine said in a press release exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital.

"She has proven herself a lawmaker, governor, and ambassador to do the right thing for South Carolina and the United States," he said.

Duerstine said that as "the spouse of a service member, Haley understands the struggles our nation’s heroes face when they come home after serving their country" and that is "why she has always stood for military families and veterans, working to honor our nation’s promise to those who served by removing red tape and empowering veterans to choose when and where they receive their health care."

"A President Haley will also prioritize essential steps that improve America’s ability to sustainably fund a strong national defense, including revitalizing our economy by controlling spending, attacking our mounting debt, driving growth, and unleashing American energy abundance."

"Americans need a leader like Nikki Haley to be their steady voice in a turbulent Washington, someone who brings Americans together instead of pitting them against each other," Duerstein said. "CVA Action urges voters to vote Haley to represent them as the next president of the United States."

Haley told Fox News Digital that as "the wife of a combat veteran, helping our service members and veterans is deeply personal" to her.

"It’s an honor to earn the support of Concerned Veterans for America Action," Haley said. "As president, I’ll work every day to make sure we take care of those who take care of us."

Haley's endorsement comes as she is set to battle Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is a veteran himself, on Wednesday's debate stage as the 2024 GOP race goes into full swing.

In addition to DeSantis, Haley also faces the front-runner, former President Trump, for the GOP presidential nomination.

The veteran vote may prove to be a serious factor in the GOP primary election as well as 2024 amid a change in the military's culture as well as the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Trump remains the front-runner in the race, having a sizable lead over both Haley and DeSantis for the right to take on President Biden in November.

But Haley has surged in the polls as the race has narrowed and heads toward the Iowa caucus.

Haley also participated in a Fox News town hall discussion on Monday ahead of the Iowa caucus.

"Momentum is surging, Nikki’s message is resonating, and Americans are rallying behind our movement in droves," the GOP White House candidate's campaign wrote in an email to supporters on Monday ahead of the town hall.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed reporting.