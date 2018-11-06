Comey declares anti-Trump ‘awakening’ underway, as he campaigns for Dems in midterms

Former FBI director James Comey wrote in an op-ed Tuesday he believes an anti-Trump “awakening” is underway in America, as social media posts showed the outspoken President Trump critic campaigning for Democrats on Election Day.

“I feel the giant stirring,” Comey wrote in the New York Times. “The awakening is slow, but it is underway.”

Comey added, “Torches and death in Charlottesville. Children in cages at the border. The lying, misogyny, racism and attacks on the rule of law from our president. These things poke the giant. It takes time, but the American people are stirring. They always do. And when they awaken, these fevers break very quickly."

Comey, who was fired by Trump in May 2017, published his anti-Trump book "A Higher Loyalty” earlier this year, slamming Trump as "untethered to truth" and "ego-driven."

Trump returned fire by saying it “was my great honor to fire James Comey,” calling him a “weak and untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible director of the FBI."

On Tuesday, Comey tweeted a photo of himself , saying, “Voted. Now going out to knock on doors to urge everyone to vote. Should be fun.”

The regional field director at the Democratic Party of Virginia posted a photo of Comey preparing to canvass for Democrats.

A spokesman for Democratic congressional candidate Jennifer Wexton, who is running to unseat Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, said Comey told him “it's his first time canvassing.”

That spokesman, Aaron Fritschner, said Comey thanked other volunteers for what they are "doing today."

Still, some Democrats made it clear they're still irked by Comey’s handling of the Clinton email probe during the 2016 campaign.

“Someone is seeking atonement...” tweeted Ian Sams, a spokesman for Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine and a former Hillary Clinton aide.

JAMES COMEY URGES VOTERS TO CHOOSE DEMOCRATS, WARNS THAT 'HISTORY HAS ITS EYES ON US'

Comey has a history of donating to Republicans in past elections – but has called on people to vote Democrat in recent months. Donor records show that he donated to two Democratic congressional candidates this year, including Wexton and Abigail Spanberger, who is challenging Republican Rep. Dave Brat in Virginia.

“This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design that ‘Ambition must … counteract ambition,’” Comey tweeted in July. “All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall. History has its eyes on us.”