Comey email reveals FBI, DOJ made 'premeditated effort to dislodge' Trump from office: Gaetz

The Justice Department and FBI engaged in a "premeditated effort to dislodge the duly elected president of the United States," Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., charged Monday on "Hannity."

Gaetz was responding to a report published earlier Monday by Just the News which revealed that on Jan. 12, 2017, then-FBI Director James Comey had emailed then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and said that the FBI was "not able to sufficiently corroborate the reporting" in the now-infamous Steele dossier. The email was sent the same day Comey signed a FISA surveillance warrant that declared Steele’s reporting as verified.

"Not only did our own Justice Department set up the president on the Russia hoax, they did it with rotten information and they knew the information was rotten when they did it."

Despite this new evidence, Gaetz told host Sean Hannity it is unlikely the Biden administration will hold anyone to account.

"You know, I know, and all of the viewers know that there’s not going to be accountability under the Biden Justice Department," Gaetz alleged, "because none of the career people there think the way to move up in the Biden Justice Department is to expose the Russia hoax. Instead they’re going to be targeting the President [Trump], his family members and the supporters of the America First movement."

Hannity, Gaetz and former House Oversight Committee chair Jason Chaffetz also discussed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s failure to secure the Capitol ahead of the Jan. 6 riot and the ongoing lockdown in the nation’s Capitol despite the lack of an ongoing threat.

"She’s been charge for years," said Chaffetz, "She hasn’t learned how to protect herself, members of Congress, the Capitol complex. The National Guard was ready to go, why didn’t those things happen?

"The Speaker is running out of excuses," Chaffetz added. "She has surrounded the United States Capitol with a fence and a wall, but at the same time Biden and the administration is getting rid of the wall on the Southern border."

"Let me caution against leaning too hard into the ‘What did Nancy Pelosi know and when did she know it?’ narrative," Gaetz warned. "I don’t want to give the Democrats any more of a basis to be able to have this forever occupation of Washington, D.C."

He added: "We now have a capital city wrapped in barbed wire, crisscrossed in barricades and it is not what our country deserves. So let’s not help Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats build a predicate for that extended occupation."