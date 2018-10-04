Colbert takes on Trump's 'presidential alert'

'Late Show' host Stephen Colbert poked fun at a new emergency alert system Wednesday, which sent out a 'Presidential Alert' to millions of cell phones hours earlier.

Roughly 224 million electronic devices in the U.S. received the alert at 2:18 p.m. ET from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that read: "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

During his monologue, Colbert said “Look if there’s a tsunami, Trump is the last person I want to get a text from.”

He then launched into an impression of Trump sending out a disaster warning.

“Hugh wave! Very wet in terms of water. I’ll be there with paper towels soon!,” followed by a series of emojis depicting a raindrop, umbrella, dancing sisters and Santa Claus.

The alert test is FEMA's first for the wireless emergency system and made a sound similar to an Amber Alert or flood watch warning.

The message has drawn some controversy, as a group of New Yorkers is suing to be able to opt out of receiving them, claiming it infringes on their First Amendment rights.