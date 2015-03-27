Coburn Aiding in Justice Investigation of Ensign

WASHINGTON -- Sen. Tom Coburn is providing information to the Justice Department for its investigation into whether Nevada Sen. John Ensign broke the law in an attempt to keep an affair with a staff member secret, Coburn's office said Saturday.

Coburn discussed his role as counselor to the Republican Ensign in 2008 when Ensign was having an affair with Cynthia Hampton, a former campaign staffer. At the time, Coburn, R-Okla., had advised Ensign to end the affair and was seeking to mediate a dispute with Hampton's husband, Doug.

Federal authorities are trying to determine whether Ensign skirted federal rules to help Doug Hampton find lobbying work.

The Justice Department has requested copies of some of Coburn's e-mails, and the senator's office said he was cooperating in providing the small number of e-mails that pertained to the probe.

Ensign's term expires in 2012.