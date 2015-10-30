Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 20, 2015

CNN host comes to Fiorina's defense

By Becket Adams | Washington Examiner

On Thursday, the hosts of The View trashed former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina's appearance during the third GOP debate, and CNN's Brooke Baldwin is having none of it.

"Sometimes, you got to call it like you see it, and I saw something today that angered me" the CNN host said, "not just as a journalist, but as a woman."

The hosts of The View were especially critical of Fiorina's smile, which has become a topic of discussion recently in several newsrooms.

