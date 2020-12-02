CNN has been ‘overwhelmingly biased’ against Trump: Joe Concha

You don't need behind-the-scenes tapes to know that CNN is anti-Trump because of how blatant the network coverage is, Fox News contributor Joe Concha told "America's Newsroom" Wednesday.

The Hill media reporter, responding to Project Veritas' leaked audiotapes of top executives at CNN showing coordinated hostility toward Trump leading up to the election, said: "I don't think you need these tapes to tell you that CNN has been overwhelmingly biased against President Trump."

Concha cited a Harvard study that showed CNN's coverage of Trump in his first 100 days in office, the "honeymoon period," was 93 percent negative.

CNN BOSS JEFF ZUCKER URGED STAFF NOT TO 'NORMALIZE' TRUMP'S BEHAVIOR DURING ELECTION, LEAKED AUDIOTAPES SHOW

"And by every objective measure, you could only say it's gotten worse and only gone in one direction," he said. "Meanwhile, the network continues to insist that they're a facts-first network, that they don't present opinion as news, which they do quite often, particularly in their primetime, from their hosts that are labeled as anchors."

Concha, who previously appeared on CNN before the Trump presidency, noted the network's coverage of the Gulf War in 1991 inspired him to enter journalism.

CNN HEAD ZUCKER OFFERED TRUMP DEBATE ADVICE, FLOATED 'WEEKLY SHOW,' LEAKED 2016 COHEN CALL REVEALS

"They say they're down the middle but any objective person that watches that network on a daily basis knows that just ain't the case," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CNN introduced a fact-checking chyron during its coverage of the Republican National Convention, something it failed to do when President-elect Joe Biden spoke at the Democratic National Convention, which critics pointed to as a textbook example of bias.