Clinton snags another big union endorsement

The Laborers' International Union of North America announced Tuesday that it was endorsing Hillary Clinton's presidential bid, making it the latest big union to throw its support behind the Democratic front-runner.

"LIUNA is proud to endorse Secretary Clinton for president of the United States. The strong, proud and united members of LIUNA will be on the frontlines of the 2016 elections; on the streets, knocking on doors, making calls and encouraging family, friends, and neighbors to elect Hillary Clinton as the 45th president of the United States," said Terry O'Sullivan, the union's president.

The union's announcement said its rank and file members were "deeply concerned about the direction of our country" and wanted "a real leader" who can turn the economy around and create good-paying jobs. It argued that Clinton's record shows a "tough and tested fighter for our nation and for working men and women."

The union has a half-million members. It spent $3.6 million in support of candidates in the last election cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

