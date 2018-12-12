Clinton, Kerry filmed dancing to Bollywood hits at lavish India wedding

As a very famous comedian used to say, “Here it is, your moment of Zen.”

Fellow former secretaries of state Hillary Clinton and John Kerry were filmed dancing to Bollywood hits during the lavish and star-studded wedding in India hosted this week by the country’s richest family.

The occasion: the marriage of Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani (whose wealth is valued around $43 billion), to developer Anand Piramal.

Clinton’s attendance, along with that of confidant Huma Abedin, was reported earlier this week. But a video has since surged through Indian media showing Clinton and Kerry getting down on the dance floor with none other than Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan – who can be seen reaching out for Clinton’s hand and whispering something in her ear that prompts a hearty laugh.

The cost of the wedding has been the subject of rampant speculation, with estimates ranging from $15 million to $100 million.

The presence of Clinton and Abedin is unsurprising since the bride's father has been working with the Clinton family’s foundation for years, donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to the nonprofit.

The multi-day extravaganza has so far featured a performance by Beyoncé and the attendance of numerous other celebrities. According to Indian media, the Clinton-Kerry dancing video came from a ceremony in Udaipur.

