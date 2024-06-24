Civil liberties groups file lawsuit challenging Louisiana law requiring Ten Commandments in every classroom

Louisiana is facing a lawsuit from civil liberties groups over its new law requiring that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom.

Plaintiffs in the suit include parents of Louisiana public school children, the American Civil Liberties Union, Americans United for Separation of Church and State and the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed H.B. 71 into law last Wednesday.

The law, a first for the nation, requires a poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments in "large, easily readable font" in all public classrooms, from kindergartens to state-funded universities.

Opponents of the measure had long warned of an impending lawsuit to fight the legislation that they say is unconstitutional.

