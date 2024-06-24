Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana

Civil liberties groups file lawsuit challenging Louisiana law requiring Ten Commandments in every classroom

Louisiana Republican Governor Jeff Landry signed the bill into law last Wednesday

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Attorney argues there is ‘no constitutional problem’ with Ten Commandments law Video

Attorney argues there is ‘no constitutional problem’ with Ten Commandments law

Constitutional attorney Mark Smith breaks down legal questions swirling around Louisianna’s new Ten Commandments law.

Louisiana is facing a lawsuit from civil liberties groups over its new law requiring that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom. 

Plaintiffs in the suit include parents of Louisiana public school children, the American Civil Liberties Union, Americans United for Separation of Church and State and the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

Ten Commandments

A Ten Commandments monument. (DAVID BREWSTER/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed H.B. 71 into law last Wednesday. 

The law, a first for the nation, requires a poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments in "large, easily readable font" in all public classrooms, from kindergartens to state-funded universities. 

Opponents of the measure had long warned of an impending lawsuit to fight the legislation that they say is unconstitutional.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

