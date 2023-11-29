Israel-Hamas cease-fire in Gaza could be extended 4 more days
The temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas that has resulted in a swap of Hamas hostages for Palestinians detained in Israeli jails could be extended up to four more days, according to FOX News' Greg Palkot.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan , who has been a vocal critic of Israel since the war against Hamas started, is now calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the “butcher of Gaza.”
Erdogan on Wednesday also reiterated that his government would ensure that Israel is held accountable for its military actions before international courts, accusing Netanyahu of committing “one of the worst atrocities” of the century, according to the Associated Press.
“With the murders he committed in Gaza, Netanyahu is firing up antisemitism and endangering the security of the people of Israel and of all Jewish people,” Erdogan reportedly said. “Immigrants living in [Western] countries are paying the price for the irresponsible rhetoric of Western leaders that demonize Palestinians.”
Turkey in the immediate aftermath of the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7 had denounced the violence and condemned deaths caused by the group, but as Israel rolled out its response, Erdogan shifted his support and started to refer to Hamas as "freedom fighters."
Israel’s Foreign Ministry previously has said that "Erdogan’s attempt to defend a terrorist organization and his inflammatory statements won’t change the horrors seen by the world that proves Hamas is ISIS."
Fox News’ Peter Aitken and Reuters contributed to this report.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that America wants the Israel-Hamas cease-fire to continue.
“With regard to the pause, look, we'd like to see the pause extended because what it is enabled first and foremost is hostages being released. It's also enabled us to surge humanitarian assistance into the people of Gaza,” Blinken told reporters. “So it's continuation, by definition means that more hostages would be coming home, more assistance would be getting in. So clearly, that's something we want, I believe it's also something that that Israel wants.”
When asked about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s apprehension towards a two state solution, Blinken said that was a work in progress as well.
“These are conversations that we'll pursue in the days ahead in the weeks ahead, in the months ahead,” he said.
The current cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip is set to expire at midnight tonight (5 p.m. ET) if the two sides can’t come to an agreement on an extension.
The cease-fire began last Friday and was extended by two days earlier this week.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said last week that the "release of every additional ten hostages will result in one additional day in the pause" in the fighting.
"The Government of Israel, the IDF and the security services will continue the war in order to return home all of the hostages, complete the elimination of Hamas and ensure that there will be no new threat to the State of Israel from Gaza," Netanyahu's office added, suggesting that fighting will resume whenever the agreement expires.
Meanwhile, Hamas has said "we affirm that our victorious brigades and all our resistance factions will remain the protective shield and defender of our people until the occupation and aggression are defeated."
"We promise our people that we will remain loyal to their blood, their sacrifices, their patience, their bond, and their aspirations for liberation, freedom, the restoration of rights, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, with God’s will," Hamas added.
Fox News’ Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.
The Israel Defense Forces issued a "daily message" to residents of Gaza with safety instructions amid a temporary cease-fire deal that includes swapping Hamas hostages for Palestinians detained in Israel.
The IDF reminded Palestinians to not move to northern Gaza as it is still considered a war zone, adding that it is OK to move south of Wadi Gaza via the Salah al-Din Road.
"It is forbidden to approach within a kilometer of the border," the IDF wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Entry into the sea is prohibited."
The IDF said the instructions have been issued for the safety of civilians.
Live in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, Palkot shared that talks are underway to extend the temporary pause in fighting that is set to expire today.
As of Wednesday, Hamas has released 60 Israeli women and children and 21 people of other nationalities. There are believed to be 159 hostages still in custody of Hamas or other terrorist groups.
In exchange for the hostages, 180 Palestinians detained in Israeli jails have been released.
