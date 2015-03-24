Chubby kids, Medicaid cuts have Illinois lawmakers eyeing soda tax

In Illinois it’s called everything from pop to soda to sodi, but the state’s Democrats are now calling soda pop a money maker.

State Sen. Mattie Hunter, D-Chicago, on Wednesday laid out a plan to add a penny-per-ounce tax to soda along with a handful of other sugary drinks.

Why? Kids (and adults) are getting chubby, and it costs a lot to treat people who get sick from weighing too much, according to Hunter.

“This is one of the most progressive initiatives I have ever had the opportunity to sponsor,” Hunter said. “People will pay a little more, but that is just to offset the burden those beverages (cause) in terms of health and health care costs here in Illinois.”

The health care costs may be more important than the health.

