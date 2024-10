Hackers associated with China have targeted members of former President Trump's family and President Biden's aides, a new report reveals.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that hackers broke into telecommunications company systems. The Times said it was told by people "familiar with the matter."

The hackers targeted devices used by Trump, his son Eric Trump and Jared Kushner, in addition to Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign staffers.

BATTLEGROUND STATE OFFICIALS SAY FOREIGN ENEMIES USING MISINFORMATION TO ‘UNDERMINE’ DEMOCRATIC PROCESS

State Department officials were also targeted, the Times reported.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI for additional information.

This breaking news story is still developing. Check with us for updates.