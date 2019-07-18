Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

China
Published

China is now a direct ‘peer’ of the US on cyber, says senior law enforcement official

Catherine Herridge
By Catherine Herridge | Fox News
close
House committee to hear testimony on Russian disinformation attacksVideo

House committee to hear testimony on Russian disinformation attacks

Lawmakers will be focused on what lessons American voters can learn for 2020 after Russian targeting of European elections; Catherine Herridge reports from Washington.

China has grown more sophisticated in its cyber capabilities and is now considered a direct "peer" of the United States after years of lagging behind, a senior law enforcement official told Fox News.

The official also said there is growing U.S. concern about the so-called "hybrid threat," in which governments contract out cyberattacks to criminal entities who are selling their services. The purpose is for the entities to act as proxies or cut-outs to create plausible deniability.

CHINESE INFLUENCE SURGES AT UN, AS US WARNS OF ‘CONCERTED PUSH’ TO ADVANCE AGENDA

After the 2016 presidential election, the FBI created a special task force to focus on foreign influence and election meddling, following efforts by the Russians to interfere in that contest.

The official said there is every expectation the Russians will try again to interfere in U.S. elections, warning that new technology will open the door to new tactics.

US, China agree to resume trade talksVideo

Meanwhile, at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado on Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg argued that Russian efforts to divide and weaken the alliance have failed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also said the alliance is now contributing more defense dollars -- about $100 billion -- after President Trump ramped up the pressure on other countries.

“President Trump has been very clear on the importance of increased defense spending and I have said and I can repeat here that that very clear message is having an impact,” Stoltenberg said. “The good news is that after years of cutting defense budgets, all allies are now increasing defense spending.”

Catherine Herridge is an award-winning Chief Intelligence correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC) based in Washington, D.C. She covers intelligence, the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security. Herridge joined FNC in 1996 as a London-based correspondent.