Cheney blames House disarray on Trump and McCarthy connection

Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming blamed the ties between ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and former President Trump for the House's disarray as the chamber struggles to elect a new speaker.

"I think what you're seeing right now and among the Republicans in the House is a direct result of the decisions that Kevin McCarthy made to embrace Donald Trump, to embrace the most radical and extreme members of our party, to elevate them," Cheney said on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday.

"So it's not a surprise that we are where we are, but it's a disgrace, and it's an embarrassment," she said.

"And there certainly are serious people among the Republicans," Cheney continued. "I think it's important to be not be an election denier."

Cheney, a representative from 2017 to 2023 and a vocal critic of Trump, was removed from her leadership role in the House Republican Conference led by McCarthy in 2021.

The former rep's comments came on "Face the Nation" as President Biden requested Friday that Congress approve a $105 billion emergency supplemental package to aid Israel, Gaza and Ukraine, and requested to speed up asylum processing at the southern border. Cheney also said the next speaker should not waiver in their support for Ukraine.

The House voted to oust McCarthy earlier this month after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduced a motion to vacate, accusing McCarthy of breaking the promises he made to win the speaker's gavel in January.

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was floated as the top pick to replace McCarthy, but he withdrew his nomination within a few days of his consideration.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, was perceived as another lead contender but failed thrice to gain enough votes to assume leadership.

There are now nine candidates officially in the running to replace former Speaker McCarthy, but as the GOP caucus mulls its decision, there remain questions about how long the debate will rage and if that means the party could lose voters in 2024.

Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., said last week that Republicans will hold another forum Monday on the speakership candidacies, followed Tuesday by a conference vote and then a likely floor vote. The race continues to be cloaked in uncertainty as candidates jockey to garner support.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.