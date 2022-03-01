Capitol Police officer had alleged intoxicated physical altercation in Israel ahead of Pelosi visit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officer was reprimanded after an alleged intoxicated physical altercation in Israel ahead of a visit by leading U.S. lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

An officer affiliated with the USCP’s Dignitary Protection Detail is facing an internal investigation by the force after being accused of being involved in a physical altercation while intoxicated in Israel on Valentine’s Day.

The officer traveled to Israel ahead of several U.S. dignitaries, including Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

USCP issued a statement on Tuesday after the revelation as the agency prepared for the State of the Union address.

"On February 14, a United States Capitol Police Dignitary Protection special agent was doing advance work for a Congressional Delegation in Israel when the agent was accused of having a physical altercation while the agent was believed to be under the influence of alcohol," the statement read.

"The agent was not charged by the Israeli National Police, however U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger immediately sent the agent home, revoked the agent’s police powers and suspended the agent pending the outcome of an internal investigation by the USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility," the USCP continued.

The force wrote that the officer "has been with the USCP since April of 2018 and has worked three Member details," but it is "not releasing the name of the agent because the agent was not charged with a crime and this is a discipline/personnel matter."

USCP has been under intense scrutiny after the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 riots, and the latest news is not a good mark on the group's report card.

It is unclear if the officer will face further repercussions.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed reporting.