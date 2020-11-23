Campos-Duffy calls out Oregon governor for 'un-American' request to residents

Calling the cops on people who may be violating coronavirus restrictions is "un-American," Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy said on Monday, reacting to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown enforcing the law in this way ahead of Thanksgiving.

“They also turn in their neighbors in China and in the Soviet Union. This is so un-American,” the host of Fox Nation's "MOMS" told "Fox & Friends."

“Right now, just keeping your family Thanksgiving traditions is just an act of civil disobedience. I say just the home is sacred. What we do inside of our homes is our business and I want the government out of it."

As the nation cracks down on group activities so close to the Thanksgiving holiday, Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, has told Oregon's residents to call the cops if they see coronavirus violations.

“This is no different than what happens if there's a party down the street and it's keeping everyone awake,” Brown said in an interview Friday. “What do neighbors do [in that case]? They call law enforcement because it's too noisy. This is just like that. It's like a violation of a noise ordinance.”

The governor ordered a two-week freeze that includes limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than six people from no more than two households in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Campos-Duffy warned that due to “big government” and “Marxist” ideas, the “American family” has been a target for the government to “penetrate for a long time.”

“Americans care more about their grandmothers and their parents more than the government. They know how to take the right precautions to take care of grandma ... I know people who were self-quarantining ahead of Thanksgiving. They’re driving instead of flying. People know how to do this and they don’t need the government and nosy neighbors turning them in.”