Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California takes aim at freight train emissions, bans non-electric train engines

'There is no clear path to zero emissions locomotives' top US rail industry group says

Thomas Catenacci
By Thomas Catenacci | Fox News
close
California utility bill proposal is ‘Marxism’: Marc Thiessen Video

California utility bill proposal is ‘Marxism’: Marc Thiessen

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen responds to the White House inviting the ‘Tennessee Three’ but not the Nashville shooting victims’ families and slams a proposed California utility bill based on income.

California is taking action to curb locomotive emissions operating within its borders as part of the state's sweeping climate agenda.

On Thursday, the California Air Resource Board (CARB), a state agency tasked with protecting air quality and reducing harmful pollution, announced that it would pursue aggressive regulations to limit freight train emissions. The so-called In-Use Locomotive Regulation makes California the first state to tackle freight train emissions which represent just 0.5% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, according to federal data.

"Locomotives are a key part of California’s transportation network, and it’s time that they are part of the solution to tackle pollution and clean our air," CARB Chair Liane Randolph said in a statement Thursday. "With the new regulation, we are moving toward a future where all transportation operations in the state will be zero emissions."

Under the regulation, California will ban any locomotive engine that was constructed more than 23 years ago by 2030. And the rule would require all new switch, industrial and passenger locomotives to be zero-emissions while in California beginning in 2030 and 2035 for freight line haul.

REPUBLICANS BLAST GAVIN NEWSOM'S PLAN TO MANDATE ELECTRIC TRUCKS, SAY IT WILL THREATEN GRID STABILITY

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom heads to a press conference in Half Moon Bay, California, on Jan. 24. (Dai Sugano/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

In addition, locomotives will only be allowed to idle for a maximum of 30 minutes under the regulation.

REPUBLICANS AIM TO BLOCK CALIFORNIA'S 'HEAVY-HANDED' EV MANDATES

"Currently, operational emissions from just one train are worse than those of 400 heavy-duty trucks," CARB said in a release. "To further underscore the impact of locomotive operations in California, emissions reductions from the new regulation are expected to be equal to almost double those emitted by all passenger vehicles in the state between now and 2050." 

"It is projected that the In-Use Locomotive Regulation will contribute the largest reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions toward meeting California air quality standards by the 2037 deadline," the agency added.

Allensworth, CA, Saturday, March 18, 2023 - A freight train travels past flooded land along Hwy 43, just north of Allensworth where residents are not waiting for government agencies to fortify a vulnerable levy in an effort to prevent floodwaters from inundating their community. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A freight train travels past flooded land in Allensworth, California, on March 18. Freight railroads represent just 0.5% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions and just 1.7% of transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions, according to federal data. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

CARB also projected the regulation would create an estimated $32 billion in health savings and prevent 3,200 premature deaths and 1,500 emergency room visits or hospitalizations.

However, the rule was criticized by a leading industry group that argued California's move reflects a misunderstanding of zero-emissions train technology.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There is no clear path to zero emissions locomotives," the Association of American Railroads said in a statement after the regulation was approved.

"Mandating that result ignores the complexity and interconnected nature of railroad operations and the reality of where zero emission locomotive technology and the supporting infrastructure stand," it continued.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Thomas Catenacci is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics