California secretary of state leaves Trump on the ballot after calls to remove him

California voters will have the option to select former President Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary despite calls from the state's lieutenant governor to remove him from the ballot.

Secretary of State Shirley Weber certified the list of candidates Thursday night.

GAVIN NEWSOM BLASTS EFFORT TO BLOCK TRUMP FROM CALIFORNIA BALLOT: 'WE DEFEAT CANDIDATES AT THE POLLS'

The decision from the Golden State came hours after Maine's secretary of state disqualified the GOP front-runner from the ballot – a move that comes in the wake of a similar ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court.

The divided court ruled that Trump is ineligible to run for the presidency under the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause, arguing that his actions fueled the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by right-wing protesters aiming to disrupt congressional certification of President Biden's 2020 election victory.

Activists in other states, such as Oregon, have asked election officials to remove the former president from their states' primary ballots under Section 3 of the 14th amendment.

Efforts to remove Trump from the primary ballots in Minnesota and Michigan were unsuccessful.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to make a final decision on Trump’s eligibility nationwide.