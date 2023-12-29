Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

California Democrat secretary of state to allow Trump on GOP presidential primary ballot: 'I must be better'

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said that she 'must be better than Trump'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
California Secretary of State Shirley Weber will include former President Trump on her state's primary ballot despite pressure to remove the Republican presidential frontrunner.

Weber argued that while she finds the former president's actions "abhorrent and disturbing and an attack on democracy," she feels obligated to follow the rule of law and allow Trump on her state's primary ballot.

"But at the same time, if I believe in this democracy that is there, I have to basically continue to abide by the rule of law, and for me not to do that, then I am no better than Trump," Weber told The Los Angeles Times on Friday. "And I must be better than Trump."

Donald Trump wearing a red make america great again hat

Former President Trump (Sean Rayford/Getty Images/File)

On Tuesday, Trump is expected to appeal the ballot decisions issued in recent days in Colorado and Maine, Fox News has confirmed.

The move follows Maine Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows' decision to remove Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot, citing the insurrection clause of the Constitution.

A divided Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump is ineligible to run for the presidency under the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause, arguing that his actions fueled the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by right-wing protesters aiming to disrupt congressional certification of President Biden's 2020 election victory.

The U.S. Supreme Court is likely to make the final decision on Trump’s eligibility.

