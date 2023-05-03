California Democrat in key House race reveals DUI charges: 'I am so deeply sorry'

A California Democrat in a key House race targeted by both the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) revealed and apologized for his DUI charges on Wednesday.

State Senator Dave Min, a Democrat, made a Facebook post on Wednesday after he was "cited for a misdemeanor for driving under the influence."

"Last night, I was cited for a misdemeanor for driving under the influence," Min wrote. "My decision to drive last night was irresponsible."

NRCC GIVES EMBATTLED KATIE PORTER A VALENTINE VOWING TO ‘FLIP THIS SEAT’ IN 2024

"I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions," the Democrat congressional candidate continued. "To my family, constituents, and supporters, I am so deeply sorry."

"I know I need to do better," Min wrote. "I will not let this personal failure distract from our work in California and Washington."

The NRCC released a statement on Min’s DUI, with spokesperson Ben Petersen writing, "Voters will rightly question David Min’s judgment after this incident, but will California Democrats?"

Democrat Rep. Katie Porter of California endorsed Min to replace her in the House next Congress.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Porter’s seat is a vulnerable one for Democrats; the congresswoman only skated by to re-election with 51.5 percent of the vote in 2022.

Min has served in the state Senate since 2020. Porter is running to replace outgoing Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.