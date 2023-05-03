Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics
Published

California Democrat in key House race reveals DUI charges: 'I am so deeply sorry'

'I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions,' California state Sen. Dave Min wrote after his DUI charge

Houston Keene
By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
Rep. Katie Porter addresses controversy over Senate announcement Video

Rep. Katie Porter addresses controversy over Senate announcement

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., said Thursday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that she reached out to Sen. Feinstein before announcing her own 2024 bid for the Senate seat.

A California Democrat in a key House race targeted by both the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) revealed and apologized for his DUI charges on Wednesday.

State Senator Dave Min, a Democrat, made a Facebook post on Wednesday after he was "cited for a misdemeanor for driving under the influence."

"Last night, I was cited for a misdemeanor for driving under the influence," Min wrote. "My decision to drive last night was irresponsible."

NRCC GIVES EMBATTLED KATIE PORTER A VALENTINE VOWING TO ‘FLIP THIS SEAT’ IN 2024

State Senator Dave Min, a Democrat, Min made a Facebook post on Wednesday after he was "cited for a misdemeanor for driving under the influence." (Los Angeles Time/Getty Images)

"I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions," the Democrat congressional candidate continued. "To my family, constituents, and supporters, I am so deeply sorry."

"I know I need to do better," Min wrote. "I will not let this personal failure distract from our work in California and Washington."

The NRCC released a statement on Min’s DUI, with spokesperson Ben Petersen writing, "Voters will rightly question David Min’s judgment after this incident, but will California Democrats?"

Katie Porter at hearing

Democrat Rep. Katie Porter of California endorsed Min to replace her in the House next Congress. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS)

Democrat Rep. Katie Porter of California endorsed Min to replace her in the House next Congress.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Porter’s seat is a vulnerable one for Democrats; the congresswoman only skated by to re-election with 51.5 percent of the vote in 2022.

Min has served in the state Senate since 2020. Porter is running to replace outgoing Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

More from Politics