California Dem to introduce privileged resolution to expel George Santos from Congress

A California Democrat will introduce a privileged resolution to expel the disgraced New York GOP Rep. George Santos from Congress.

The spokesperson for Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., confirmed to Fox News Digital that the congressman will be noticing a privileged resolution in a Tuesday floor speech to expel Santos from the House of Representatives.

Garcia is expected to speak on the floor at 2 p.m. to notice the resolution. New York Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman is also leading the resolution with Garcia.

THIRD TIME THE CHARM: WILL GEORGE SANTOS SURVIVE THE LATEST MOVE TO OUST HIM FROM THE HOUSE?

Because it is a privileged item, it will have to be taken up by the House within two legislative days.

This means the House Republican majority would be forced to vote on the measure to remove Santos from Congress, narrowing the already slim majority for Republicans.

Santos said he would stand for his expulsion vote on the House floor in a Tuesday post.

"Setting the record straight, My conversation with the speaker was positive and I told him [I'd] be standing for the expulsion vote," Santos posted in response to a report about his meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

CHAOS AT THE CAPITOL AS GEORGE SANTOS RAGES AGAINST ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTER: ‘F---ING TERRORIST SYMPATHIZER’

"Expel me and set the precedent so we can see who the judge, jury and executioners in Congress are," he continued. "The American people deserve to know!"

Santos said earlier this month that he would not be seeking re-election to Congress after a damning House Ethics Committee report accused Santos of having "used campaign funds for personal purposes" and "engaged in fraudulent conduct," among other allegations.

In the 56-page report, the bipartisan subcommittee unanimously agreed that Santos "knowingly caused his campaign committee to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission; used campaign funds for personal purposes; engaged in fraudulent conduct in connection with RedStone Strategies LLC; and engaged in knowing and willful violations of the Ethics in Government Act as it relates to his Financial Disclosure (FD) Statements filed with the House."

That includes $50,000 in campaign donations that were wired to Santos' personal account on Oct. 21, 2022 and allegedly used to, among other things, "pay down personal credit card bills and other debt; make a $4,127.80 purchase at Hermes; and for smaller purchases at OnlyFans; Sephora; and for meals and for parking."

Should Santos get expelled, it will be the first time a lawmaker has been removed from the House since expelled Ohio Democrat Rep. Jim Traficant.

Traficant was expelled from the House in 2002 after being convicted of 10 felony counts that included bribery and racketeering.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Only four other members besides Traficant have been expelled in the House's history.

All five expulsions were Democrats, meaning Santos could be the first Republican expelled from the chamber.

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace contributed reporting.